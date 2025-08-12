Turang went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Although Turang's seven-game hitting streak came to an end as a pinch hitter in Sunday's win over the Mets, he now has at least one knock in eight consecutive starts. The speedy second baseman is on a tear to begin August -- Turang is hitting .353 with five homers, three doubles, 11 RBI and two stolen bases over 34 at-bats so far this month.