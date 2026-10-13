Turang went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and three runs in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday.

The second baseman never found his swing during the NLDS against the Padres, going 2-for-16 with two walks and a stolen base, but he's been a force through two games versus the Dodgers with three walks and two extra-base hits. Turang posted career bests during the regular season with 21 homers, 100 RBI, 102 runs and an .816 OPS in 151 contests, and his bat has quickly come alive after a slow start to the playoffs.