Turang will begin his season with Low-A Wisconsin, according to Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com.

Turang appeared in 42 rookie-league games after being selected in the first round last summer, and the Brewers saw enough to have him open 2019 playing full-season ball for the first time. Turang had good results in his first year as a professional, hitting .283/.396/.352 while posting a 31:34 BB:K and notching 14 steals in 16 attempts.