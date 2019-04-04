Brewers' Brice Turang: Ready for full-season ball
Turang will begin his season with Low-A Wisconsin, according to Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com.
Turang appeared in 42 rookie-league games after being selected in the first round last summer, and the Brewers saw enough to have him open 2019 playing full-season ball for the first time. Turang had good results in his first year as a professional, hitting .283/.396/.352 while posting a 31:34 BB:K and notching 14 steals in 16 attempts.
