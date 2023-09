Turang went 3-for-5 with one run scored and two steals in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Turang showed off the wheels Friday by stealing two bags and mixing in an infield single among his three hits. The steals were the 19th and 20th on the season in 24 attempts for the 23-year-old rookie while the three hits lifted his average to a paltry .222. While the speed is nice, Turang has only produced 17 extra-base hits on the season in 356 at-bats, including none since Aug. 7.