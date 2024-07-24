Share Video

Link copied!

Turang is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The lefty-hitting Turang will hit the bench for the Brewers' second straight matchup with a left-hander, as he previously sat against Nationals southpaw Mitchell Parker on July 13. Andruw Monasterio will get the nod at the keystone and could continue to occupy the short side of a platoon with Turang moving forward.

More News