Turang is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The lefty-hitting Turang will hit the bench for the Brewers' second straight matchup with a left-hander, as he previously sat against Nationals southpaw Mitchell Parker on July 13. Andruw Monasterio will get the nod at the keystone and could continue to occupy the short side of a platoon with Turang moving forward.
