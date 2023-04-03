Turang went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 10-0 victory over the Mets.

Turang's grand slam in the fifth inning turned a 6-0 cushion into a 10-0 laugher. It's the first homer of the infielder's career, and it came off Tommy Hunter in the blowout victory. Turang has performed well in the first four games of the season for the Brewers, and the hot start gives him a good chance of solidifying himself as the starting second baseman for Milwaukee in the 2023 campaign.