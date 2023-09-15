Turang went 1-for-2 with one run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Turang stole second after reaching on an infield single in the seventh and was then driven home on a Tyrone Taylor double to put the Brewers up 4-2. It was the second baseman's fifth steal this month and the fourth in his last five starts. However, he's still batting just .243 in September with four RBI and five runs scored, while his last home run came back on Aug. 7.