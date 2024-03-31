Turang went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Turang reached on singles in the third and ninth inning and was off to the races each time. The 24-year-old infielder swiped 26 bags in 30 attempts as a rookie last year, but his speed might be his only consistent source of fantasy value after he slashed .218/.285/.300 in 448 plate appearances. Turang is 3-for-7 through two games to begin the 2024 campaign, but all three hits were singles and he's struck out three times.