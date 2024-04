Turang went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Turang is now 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts this year, tying Elly De La Cruz for the league lead. After a disappointing rookie campaign, the 24-year-old Turang has gotten off to an excellent start this season, batting .319 with an .847 OPS, two homers, 12 runs scored and nine RBI through 21 games.