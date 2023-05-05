site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Brice Turang: Takes breather Friday
Turang is out of the lineup for Friday's tilt against the Giants.
The Brewers are going with a right-handed heavy lineup against Sean Manaea and San Francisco, so Turang's left-handed bat will take a seat. Owen Miller is playing second base and hitting second.
