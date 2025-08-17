Turang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Turang and fellow left-handed-hitting regular Sal Frelick will hit the bench Sunday while the Reds send southpaw Andrew Abbott to the bump for the series finale. Andruw Monasterio -- who provided a pinch-hit three-run home run in the 11th inning of Saturday's 6-5 win -- will be rewarded with a start at second base Sunday in place of Turang.