Turang went 3-for-8 (.375) with a double, an RBI, three runs, a walk and a stolen base over his last three exhibition appearances.

Turang racked up just a pair of singles over his first four games of the spring, but he got going a bit over the past week. Turang has a case to break camp with the big club, but given the glut of infielders on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, it seems most likely he will begin the season with Triple-A Nashville.