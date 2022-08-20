Turang went 2-for-4 with a home run and a season-high five RBI in a game with Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Power has never been Turang's calling card, but he seems to have found something in that department, as over his last 23 games with Nashville he recorded five doubles, six homers, 21 RBI and a .570 slugging percentage -- a mark far better than the .367 SLG he owns over his career. Turang has done all he can to earn a call-up to the big leagues, and a late-season promotion is not out of the question.