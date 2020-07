Holt (ankle) is progressing in his recovery and could be available for Monday's game against the Pirates, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Holt suffered a sprained ankle in pregame warmups prior to Friday's season opener, but manager Craig Counsell said Monday that he's nearing a return. The 32-year-old could carve out a fair amount of playing time due to his defensive versatility. He appeared in 87 games with the Red Sox last season, slashing .297/.369/.402 with three home runs and 31 RBI.