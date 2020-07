Holt (ankle) started at third base in Wednesday's game against the Pirates and went 0-for-1 while being hit by a pitch.

Holt was slowed for a bit after injuring his ankle warming up on Opening Day, but his inclusion in Wednesday's lineup indicates he is back at 100 percent. Holt figures to be a part-time player for the Brewers, but his versatility will allow him to see action at multiple positions.