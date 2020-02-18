Brewers' Brock Holt: Latches on with Milwaukee
Holt signed a contract with the Brewers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Holt appeared in 87 games for the Red Sox in 2019, slashing .297/.369/.402 with three home runs, 31 RBI and a stolen base. Assuming he makes the big-league roster, he figures to serve as a super-utility man for Milwaukee after drawing starts in eight different positions for Boston a season ago.
