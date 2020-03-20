Brewers' Brock Holt: Likely to play versatile role
Holt has played primarily shortstop this spring and hit .227 (5-for-22) with an RBI and a 3:5 BB:K.
With Luis Urias sitting out spring training due to a wrist injury Holt played frequently at shortstop, something he rarely did in his final season with the Red Sox. The Brewers were likely just giving Holt as many reps as possible at the position in order to get a first-person look at his skills there. Urias will be healthy when games resume, so while Holt could play some at shortstop, it's unlikely he will do so regularly, and will instead move around the diamond in some sort of super-utility role.
