Brewers' Brock Holt: Terms become official
Holt's contract with the Brewers is for one year and worth $3.25 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. In addition, there is a $5 million team option for 2021, with a $750,000 buyout.
Holt inked a deal earlier this week with the Brewers, though the official terms have now come to light. In addition to the basics of the deal, Holt also has a $250,000 bonus in his contract for reaching 400, 425 and 450 plate appearances. He's currently projected to fill a super-utility role for the team, though he's likely to get most of his playing time at third base and shortstop.
