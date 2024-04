Wilken was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures after being hit by a pitch while playing with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 21-year-old avoided a concussion but will likely require surgery once the facial swelling subsides. Wilken, who is one of Milwaukee's top prospects, is without a clear timeline for his return but should be considered out indefinitely until his status is updated.