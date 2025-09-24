Zimmermann (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with a strikeout over six innings against the Padres.

Zimmermann ran into early trouble Tuesday, giving up a grand slam to Ryan O'Hearn in the first inning and a two-run homer to Luis Arraez in the second frame. It was the veteran's first MLB start of 2025 and his first big-league appearance since 2023. He spent most of this season with Triple-A Nashville, where he logged a 4.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 28 outings (21 starts) and 138 innings.