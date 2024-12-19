Zimmermann signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zimmermann remained in the minors for the entirety of the 2024 season, putting up a 4.34 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 76.2 innings with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate. 15 of the left-hander's 23 appearances at Norfolk came as a starter, and he's likely to continue serving as rotation depth with Triple-A Nashville.