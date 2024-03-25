The Brewers informed Hudson on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hudson has two minor-league options remaining, but he did enough in spring training to solidify his spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen. After being acquired from the Dodgers in January, Hudson looked like one of Milwaukee's more dominant arms in the Cactus League, as he racked up 19 strikeouts against five walks over 12.2 innings while sporting a 3.55 ERA that was inflated by a .438 BABIP. With Devin Williams (back) likely to open the season on the 60-day injured list, the Brewers' closing situation is wide open, but Abner Uribe, Joel Payamps and Trevor Megill look to be the early frontrunners to enter the mix for saves. However, Hudson could eventually work his way into the late-inning picture if he's able to carry over his spring success to the regular season.