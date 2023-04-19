Wilson threw two innings of relief and picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Mariners.

Wilson got a chance to close Tuesday after the Brewers pushed across a run in the top of the 10th inning, and although he blew the save, he kept the game knotted at five. He remained in the game for another frame, and after his offense plated another run in the 11th, Wilson kept the Mariners off the scoreboard and picked up his first win of the season. Wilson is working as Milwaukee's long reliever, but he has recorded two three-inning saves in addition to the win, and he also owns a 0.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 11.0 innings.