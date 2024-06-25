Wilson will pitch behind opener Hoby Milner against the Rangers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Wilson was scheduled to start Tuesday's contest but will instead follow a lefty opener. The right-hander has failed to last five frames in five of his past eight outings, so the strategy could improve his chances of qualifying for a victory. However, Wilson has a 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB during that eight-start stretch.
