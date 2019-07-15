Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Monday.

Smith has pitched 7.2 innings for the Brewers this season, allowing six runs. He has a strong 2.53 ERA in 13 starts for San Antonio, striking out 28.1 percent of opposing batters while walking 12.4 percent. Corbin Burnes (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories