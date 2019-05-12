Brewers' Burch Smith: Demoted to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Smith to Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Smith took the loss in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs after serving up a walkoff solo home run to Willson Contreras with one out in the 15th inning. The reliever did well to limit the Cubs over the prior three innings, working around an additional hit and three walks while striking out four. Since he covered 56 pitches in the outing and likely wouldn't have been available for at least two days, Smith was sent packing in exchange for a fresh arm at Triple-A in Jacob Barnes.
