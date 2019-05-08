Brewers' Burch Smith: Gets job done in Brewers debut
Smith tossed two perfect innings of relief in his Brewers debut on Tuesday.
Smith was summoned in the top of the eighth inning after the Brewers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, and he not only retired all three batters he faced in that frame, but also all three he faced in the next inning. Smith does not figure to be part of the Brewers' late-inning mix regularly, but it certainly did not take him long to earn some trust in what was his first appearance with Milwaukee.
