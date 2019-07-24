The Brewers optioned Smith to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

Smith served as a mop-up man in Tuesday's 14-6 loss to the Reds, working two innings in relief and giving up five runs on six hits and two walks. Since Smith tossed 52 pitches in the appearance and wasn't likely to be available for at least a couple more days, the Brewers decide to ship him back to the minors and exchange him for a fresh relief arm in Taylor Williams.

