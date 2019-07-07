The Brewers optioned Smith to Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Milwaukee sent the right-hander reliever back to the farm to make room for shortstop Mauricio Dubon, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Smith was roughed up in his two innings out of the bullpen during Saturday's 12-2 loss, surrendering five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two.

More News
Our Latest Stories