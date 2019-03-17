Brewers' Burch Smith: Sent to minors
Smith was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Smith made 38 appearances (six starts) with the Royals in 2018, and had an ugly 6.92 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 77:40 K:BB across 78 innings. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the 28-year-old will stretch out as a starter at Triple-A San Antonio.
