Hinojosa was traded from the Giants to the Brewers on Sunday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The exact details of the deal are not yet known, but veteran backstop Erik Kratz is rumored to be heading to San Francisco in the deal. Hinojosa spent most of the 2018 campaign with Double-A Richmond, slashing .261/.327/.360 with three homers and five steals through 67 games.

