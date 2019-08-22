Brewers' Caden Lemons: Out after hip surgery

Lemons underwent right hip surgery earlier in August and will be out for the rest of the season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lemons never saw game action in 2019 but is expected to be ready to go come spring training. The 20-year-old has a 4.26 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through his first 13 games in rookie ball since being drafted 46th overall in the 2017 draft..