Milwaukee outrighted Boushley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Boushley passed through waivers unclaimed after being pushed off the Brewers' 40-man roster. He made his major-league debut this past September at age 29, but it was only a one-day stint and he finished the year with an underwhelming 5.11 ERA across 135.2 innings of work at the Triple-A level.