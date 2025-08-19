Durbin went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total RBI and a stolen base in a 7-0 win against the Cubs on Monday.

Durbin gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead with a solo homer in the fifth inning. He added a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth, then stole second base. It was the first time this season Durbin has swiped a bag and homered in the same contest. The 25-year-old is slashing .255/.334/.377 with seven home runs, 42 RBI, 46 runs and 11 thefts on the campaign.