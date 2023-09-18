The Brewers promoted Rodriguez from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

With Biloxi's season coming to an end over the weekend, Rodriguez will be rewarded with a brief taste of the Triple-A level to close out what has been a brilliant 2023 campaign for the 21-year-old right-hander. Per Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com, among all qualified pitchers at the Double-A level this season, Rodriguez ranked first in ERA (2.77) and batting average against (.183), second in WHIP (1.10) and fourth in strikeouts (152) over his 123.2 innings.