The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was thrusted into the Brewers' big-league rotation following a plethora of injuries to their starting unit, but he'll now return to the minors after posting a 7.30 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 12.1 innings to begin his MLB career. It's unclear who will fill the open spot in Milwaukee's rotation following Rodriguez's departure, but it's possible the Brewers turn to the newly signed Dallas Keuchel until they get a few pitchers back from the injured list. For now, Joel Kuhnel will come up from Triple-A Nashville to add bullpen depth.