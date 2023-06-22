Rodriguez has a 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 83:31 K:BB in 62.2 innings through 13 starts for Double-A Biloxi.

Rodriguez has not been overly consistent this season, as he has two starts with four walks and another five starts with three walks, but he also has four starts with nine-plus strikeouts. As long as he limits the free passes, hitters have a hard time doing damage against the Nicaraguan righty (.188 AVG against, 0.72 HR/9). Rodriguez has been trending up over the past year, and also had a strong showing in the World Baseball Classic this spring.