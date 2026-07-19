Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Back in action at Triple-A

The Brewers reinstated Rodriguez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list July 12 and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Rodriguez made one rehab appearance apiece in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and with Nashville before being assigned to the Triple-A affiliate when he was activated shortly before the All-Star break. After making a 2.2-inning start with Nashville immediately following his return from the IL on July 12, Rodriguez worked in relief during his first appearance of the second half Saturday, yielding four earned runs on two hits and three walks over one inning.