Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Begins rehab assignment in Arizona

Rodriguez (shoulder) struck out a batter and allowed three earned runs on two hits and one walk across 1.1 innings Wednesday in a rehab start for the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiiate.

Milwaukee optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on May 31, but he didn't make an appearance in the minors before reverting to the Brewers' injured list June 8 after being diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement. While pitching in his first game in a month Wednesday, Rodriguez retired just four of the eight batters he faced. He'll likely get stretched out as a starter over the course of his rehab assignment but is expected to be optioned to Nashville once the Brewers are ready to activate him from the 15-day IL.