Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Outrighted to Nashville

Rodriguez cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was dropped from the Brewers' 40-man roster Monday to help make room for Milwaukee's trade-deadline acquisitions, and he'll officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 24-year-old righty has given up four earned runs in 9.1 innings with the Brewers this year, but he owns an unsightly 8.35 ERA and 2.40 WHIP across 36.2 innings at Nashville.