The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Rodriguez made one appearance for the Brewers earlier this season and surrendered three earned runs over 3.1 innings, and he's back with the big club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cubs. He's worked out of the rotation with Nashville this year and has a 4.10 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 70:30 K:BB across 63.2 innings.