Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Seeing it well this season

Rodriguez is hitting .359/.388/.441 with one home run, 21 RBI, and eight steals through 35 games with the Brewers' DSL squad.

Rodriguez is not hitting for a lot of power, but he is making plenty of contact, as evidenced by his batting average and his total of just 15 strikeouts over 35 games in 2018. It's going to be several years before he has a chance to make an impact with the Brewers, but the 17-year-old has already put himself on the prospect radar.