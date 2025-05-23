The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Rodriguez will yield his spot on the active roster for Aaron Ashby (oblique), who's being activated from the 15-day injured list. The 23-year-old served as a bulk reliever for the Brewers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks across 3.1 innings.
