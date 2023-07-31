Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-6 loss to Atlanta.

Santana is now just 1-for-7 since he was traded to the Brewers, but he made his first hit count, homering off AJ Smith-Shawver in the third inning Sunday to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead. The 37-year-old Santana has cooled off after a fast start to the season -- he's batting just .185 (15-for-81) in 23 games since the beginning of July. Overall, the veteran first-baseman is slashing .233/.321/.415 with 13 homers, 54 RBI, 46 runs scored and six stolen bases through 402 plate appearances this season.