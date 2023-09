Santana went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs in Friday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

The veteran first baseman accounted for Milwaukee's final two runs of the night, getting hold of a Jake Irvin sinker in the fifth inning before launching a Hunter Harvey fastball deep to right field in the eighth. Santana is putting together a strong September as the Brewers push for the NL Central title, slashing .280/.357/.480 through 13 games with three of his 21 homers on the season.