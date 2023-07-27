Santana was traded to the Brewers on Thursday in exchange for Jhonny Severino, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Santana is well past his prime at age 37, but he was sporting a decent .723 OPS with 12 home runs and 53 RBI through 94 games this season for the Pirates, who signed him to a one-year, $6.73 million contract over the winter and have now flipped him into a promising young shortstop prospect. Brewers first basemen have posted a combined .212/.272/.340 batting line this year, so Santana represents an upgrade at the position for Milwaukee. He can also cycle in at designated hitter.