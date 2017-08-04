Brewers' Carlos Torres: Continues to struggle
Torres has a 4.31 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 43 strikeouts across 54.1 innings.
Torres was a reliable piece out of the bullpen in 2016, but has been prone to implosions throughout this season. The 34-year-old has given up three runs or more on four occasions in 2017, and is unlikely to see consistent high-leverage usage the rest of the way.
