The Brewers selected Patrick's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Patrick, 26, is coming off a 2024 season which saw him post a 2.90 ERA and 145:39 K:BB across 136.1 innings with Nashville. Given his age and success at the Triple-A level, he'll be a candidate to make some starts for the Brewers in 2025 now that he's on the 40-man roster.