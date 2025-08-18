The Brewers recalled Patrick from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Patrick is the designated 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He could start the second game of the twin bill, although the Brewers have not yet named a starting pitcher for that contest. Patrick was squeezed out of the Brewers rotation last month but has pitched well for the big club, posting a 3.52 ERA and 95:30 K:BB over 94.2 frames covering 18 starts and one relief outing.