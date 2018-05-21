Brewers' Chase Anderson: Activated ahead of Monday's start
Anderson (illness) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
As expected, Anderson will rejoin the Brewers' rotation for Monday's series opener after a bout of food poisoning forced him onto the disabled list. The 30-year-old, who owns a 3.97 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across eight starts (45.1 innings) this season, will matchup against Zack Greinke in his first game back. Freddy Peralta was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
